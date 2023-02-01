Good Question: Is there any regulation on what veterinarians can charge for after-hours services?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency veterinarians can be life-savers if a pet is injured, but are there any limits when it comes to the cost? That’s today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Catherine asks, “Is there any law or department of government that regulates what vets can charge at after-hours emergency clinics? She also asked, who holds them accountable for sensitive care of pet needs?

The Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners oversees veterinarians in the commonwealth.

Lisa Tolliver with the Department of Agriculture got back to us and told us there are no restrictive business regulations limiting the amount any veterinarian or clinic may charge for services. She said charges vary by services provided as well as where you are in the state.

Individuals can file grievances with the veterinary board, they have a form on their website.

And having been to an after-hours emergency vet, I can understand that, at that moment, the cost may be the furthest thing from your mind, but you can ask for costs ahead of time before any procedures.

