FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Second round of wintry mix moves through the region, some tricky travel possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our second round of wintry mix is slowly exiting the region, but icy spots will remain possible into your morning commute. We are also monitoring the potential for a third round of wintry mix late tonight and early Thursday.

Wednesday through Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m. for the entire region as our second round of wintry mix moves out of the mountains. A stray shower or two is possible into the afternoon, but most of us stay dry and mostly cloudy. High temperatures only top out in the mid-to-upper-30s. Some icy spots will be possible (especially on bridges and overpasses), so please use caution and drive slowly on the road.

Into tonight, most of us remain dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures bottom out in the upper-20s and lower-30s. However, we are monitoring the potential for a third round of wintry mix late tonight and early Thursday. With round three, the best chance to see wintry weather will be along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway. Similar to rounds one and two, we are not expecting a major winter storm, but we could see some light snow or ice accumulation, and this could lead to some icy travel in spots.

Into Thursday morning, a wintry mix is possible, especially along and south of the Hal Rogers Parkway. We do start to dry out into the afternoon hours. High temperatures look to top out in the lower-40s.

Quieter Weather Ahead

The forecast looks much calmer and cooler on Friday. We look to stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be a chilly day. High temperatures only top out in the lower-30s, and lows bottom out in the upper-teens and lower-20s.

The weekend also looks comfortable! We stay dry on Saturday and mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound into the mid-40s. Lows dip into the mid-30s.

Clouds look to increase on Sunday, but we should stay dry. Highs creep into the lower-50s across the region. Lows fall into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

The beginning of your next work week looks dry and comfortable. Highs on Monday reach the mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Rain chances look to return by Tuesday night. Scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. We top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s by Tuesday afternoon! Lows look to dip into the lower-40s by Tuesday night.

