FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have one more system to get through later tonight before we are finally able to shut the door on the wet and wintry weather...for a few days at least!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re keeping an eye on another one of these disturbances that’s set to scoot through the region that may be able to lift northward just enough to bring us a few snow showers later on tonight. While we’ll be right on that freezing line, I don’t think many , but watch for a light glaze in some of the highest elevations in Southeast Kentucky. Otherwise, we’re cloudy with those lows in the lower 30s.

We finally see some nicer weather working our way for the day on Thursday, but it won’t seem that way at sunup. Clouds will be with us to start the day as our latest system pushes on out of the region. We’ll watch one more dry front work through late in the day. We’ll see sunshine as we work back into the middle to upper 40s for a high. But after the dry front works through, we fall back into the middle and upper 20s with clear skies and calming winds.

Toward the Weekend

We’re looking mostly dry and mostly sunny on Friday as we see a colder airmass once again, at least temporarily, envelope the region. Highs look to top out in the middle to upper 30s as clear skies continue at night. Clear skies and calm winds take lows down into the lower 20s and upper teens for Friday night.

Rebounding like Oscar Tshiebwe on Saturday as warmer air pushes into the region. We’ve still got plenty of sunshine as highs climb back into the middle and upper 40s for the afternoon. We’re still chilly overnight though as we fall back into the upper 20s. Quieter weather continues through much of the rest of the extended, albeit with the small threat for a passing shower as a weak system tries to scoot by on Sunday. Highs stay warmer than average, climbing back near 50° for the first half of next week.

