Derby Week tickets at Churchill Downs go on sale Thursday

Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29.
Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those heading to Churchill Downs on Derby Week or for the upcoming Spring Meet, tickets are set to go on sale soon.

Churchill Downs announced tickets will go on sale Thursday at noon, according to a release.

Kentucky Derby Week starts on April 29 and kicks off the 149th Spring Meet at the historic racetrack, running through July 3.

Special events include opening night racing on April 29, Champions Day: Secretariat’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on May 3, and Thurby on May 4.

New this year is 502′sDay on May 2, which Churchill Downs said is a nod to Louisville’s area code and the Tuesday of Derby Week. The focus will be on the local community with general admission just $5.

Oaks and Derby tickets are also available, ranging from general admission tickets with access to the infield to personal seat licenses granting access to premiere areas of the racetrack.

Churchill Downs said general admission tickets are discounted if purchased online before March 1. A two-day Oaks and Derby ticket costs $110, $72 for Derby only and $52 for Oaks only.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

