Crews responding to crash in Mingo County

Crews responding to crash in Mingo County.
Crews responding to crash in Mingo County.(mgn)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County.

According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m.

Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks.

There is no word on any injuries or road closures.

Keep checking wsaz.com and WSAZ mobile for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances

Latest News

Rockcastle County Indictments - 4:30 p.m.
Rockcastle County Indictments - 4:30 p.m.
8th grader killed in Floyd County crash
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been seen in about 50,000 years!
Fantastic sky-watching opportunities this February
‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood