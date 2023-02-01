Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield.

On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner.

During the stop, officers discovered the driver, Latricia Jenkins, 42, of London, was driving on a suspended license and had two outstanding bench warrants. According to the report, Jenkins told police she was having trouble steering the car due to a mechanical issue.

She is charged with driving on a suspended license, careless driving, driving with obstructed vision because of the cracked windshield, failure to produce and insurance card and no registration receipt. We do not know what the two active bench warrants were for.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Latest News

Kirsten Durham, 23, was named in an indictment Friday that states she was one of two people...
More details released in death of Rockcastle County infant
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police in one SEKY county warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills
Winter photos submitted by WYMT viewers
Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyoncé performing in Louisville