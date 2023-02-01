Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield.

On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner.

During the stop, officers discovered the driver, Latricia Jenkins, 42, of London, was driving on a suspended license and had two outstanding bench warrants. According to the report, Jenkins told police she was having trouble steering the car due to a mechanical issue.

She is charged with driving on a suspended license, careless driving, driving with obstructed vision because of the cracked windshield, failure to produce and insurance card and no registration receipt. We do not know what the two active bench warrants were for.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

