ARH Foundation begins ‘Hearts for Hope’ to assist those affected by July floods

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding impacted many Eastern Kentuckians across the region. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) was one of many organizations who soon after reached out a helping hand.

“ARH has distributed over 6.5 million pounds of supplies since the advent of the flood, and we have already distributed $1.3 million to individuals to support their recovery,” said ARH Foundation Executive Director Angela Bailey.

Now, more than six months after the flood, folks across the region are still recovering.

“Yes, it’s been six months, but when we look at long-term recovery, we’re probably looking at another year at least even though, wow, that was last year, that should be over, it’s not,” said Floyd County Long-Term Recovery Group Co-Chair Missy Allen.

On Wednesday, the ARH Foundation began its newest flood relief fundraiser called “Hearts for Hope”, continuing to help those in need.

“Every Community Trust Bank in the area, as well as local KFC’s and Long John Silvers, have little cards with hearts on them and any customer can come in and make a donation to the flood relief efforts,” said Bailey.

The funds garnered from the Hearts for Hope campaign will be given directly to long-term recovery groups, which are established in counties across the region, to assist with unmet needs for individuals in each community.

“It’s hugely important because we need those funds to try to help connect people to get them the help that they need so they can get back to some kind of normal,” said Allen.

Hearts for Hope will be active at Community Trust Bank, KFC, and Long John Silvers locations across the region until Feb. 14, but you can also visit arh.org/donate for more information about the ARH Foundation or to donate to the cause.

