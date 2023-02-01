Antonio Reeves propels Kentucky to road conference win

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s SEC win streak extends to five games with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Antonio Reeves had a standout night with 3 threes for 27 total points in Kentucky’s 75-66 win.

The Cats trailed early, but a 7-0 run midway through the first caused the Rebels to call timeout. Both teams went into the locker room at halftime with 32 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe logged his 41st career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky-Ole Miss Box Score (UK Athletics)

Kentucky will host the Florida Gators on Saturday, February 4 at 8:30 p.m.

