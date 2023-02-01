Antonio Reeves propels Kentucky to road conference win

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s SEC win streak extends to five games with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Antonio Reeves had a standout night with 3 threes for 27 total points in Kentucky’s 75-66 win.

The Cats trailed early, but a 7-0 run midway through the first caused the Rebels to call timeout. Both teams went into the locker room at halftime with 32 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe logged his 41st career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky-Ole Miss Box Score
Kentucky-Ole Miss Box Score(UK Athletics)

Kentucky will host the Florida Gators on Saturday, February 4 at 8:30 p.m.

