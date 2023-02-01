Anti-crime organizations asking YouTube to remove videos showing how to steal Kia and Hyundais

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you have a Kia or a Hyundai, you might want to keep a close eye on your car.

These cars are being stolen so frequently, two insurance companies have stopped insuring them in certain states.

According to CNN, State Farm and Progressive have stopped writing policies for certain Kia and Hyundai models because they’re too easy to steal.

A local State Farm employee told us that Kentucky isn’t one of the states affected by this new policy, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t seeing the same thing in Louisville.

You can learn just about anything on YouTube, including how to steal a car.

Three anti-crime organizations have asked the social media platform to remove “how to” videos showing how to steal Kia and Hyundai cars.

A simple search on YouTube gets you several videos showing how people do it.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau says since these videos have started popping up, police departments across the country are reporting drastic increases in Kia and Hyundai thefts.

“Auto thefts are the thing that’s spiking right now,” said Lt. Rob King.

Rob King is the late watch lieutenant in LMPD’s fifth division.

At a meeting in the Highlands Monday night, King said they’re already up 70% on car thefts this year.

Many of these being Kias and Hyundais.

“These kid are going around in groups breaking windows and somehow you can use a USB cord and hotwire a Hyundai and take it,” King said.

King brought up YouTube at the meeting.

One of the first results and has 2.5 million views. The video doesn’t explicitly show how to do it and even says not to try it at home.

But other videos with plenty of views do.

“And we’re finding them all over the place. Some of them are being used for other crimes, and other times they’re just going from A to B. It’s cold they break into the car and they drop it somewhere else,” King said.

King says car jackings are down, but why rob someone when you can find a step by step guide on how to quickly steal a car?

“The other day we had an incident down over in Irish Hill, it was broad daylight. But a group of kids walking around pulling on door handles,” King said.

King said if you see a groups of kids walking around in the middle of night, call LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.