8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ/WYMT) – An eighth grader died Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community.

According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.

Daniel Vazquez and Paula Vazquez, 39, of Prestonsburg, died following the crash on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building.

The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Troopers say Paula Vazquez was driving a 2000 Toyota Echo when the car hydroplaned, crossed the center line, and hit a 2016 Ford F-250 with a plow.

“Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose Daniel Vazquez. We could often find Daniel at our home basketball games, cheering on the Bobcats while spending time with his friends,” said Betsy Layne Elementary Principal, Jonathan Parsons. “We ask our community to remember the Vasquez family and keep Daniel’s twin sister, Lilliana, in your thoughts and prayers throughout her recovery.”

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the two adults involved in the crash were county employees.

Vazquez was driving with twin teenagers and a baby in the car.

