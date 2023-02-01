4-star DL Kendrick Gilbert commits to UK
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up another big time signee.
According to the Indianapolis Star, UK has picked up a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert.
Gilbert originally committed to Purdue before Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers for Louisville. He’s ranked the 46th best defensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports.
