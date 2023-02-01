4-star DL Kendrick Gilbert commits to UK

Kentucky Football
Kentucky Football(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up another big time signee.

According to the Indianapolis Star, UK has picked up a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert.

Gilbert originally committed to Purdue before Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers for Louisville. He’s ranked the 46th best defensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
One name released after Floyd County crash kills two Monday
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Latest News

Union College Bulldogs
Union clinches AAC title, NAIA berth
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 31, 2023)
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Antonio Reeves propels Kentucky to road conference win
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 30, 2023