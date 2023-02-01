4-star DL Kendrick Gilbert commits to UK

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have picked up another big time signee.

According to the Indianapolis Star, UK has picked up a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert.

Cathedral defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Kentucky this morning. Gilbert, a 4-star prospect on the 247sports composite, was committed to Purdue prior to coaching change. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) February 1, 2023

Gilbert originally committed to Purdue before Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers for Louisville. He’s ranked the 46th best defensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports.

