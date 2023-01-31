World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday

ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSELEY, Va. (Gray News) – The world’s oldest African penguin just turned one year older.

ET, a female African penguin at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, turned 43 on Saturday.

In a news release, the zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.

The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

In the wild, their average lifespan is around 15-20 years, but they can live much longer in zoological parks, the zoo said.

ET came to the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995. Considering her age, she is in good health, the zoo said. She has arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but “her quality of life is strong,” and she still eats well and loves to swim.

Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. ET has outlived two of her mates at the zoo, and her current mate is Einstein.

The zoo said ET and Einstein have their own private space so ET can “spend her senior years without any penguin drama.”

Happy birthday, ET!

