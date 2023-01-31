Two indicted in Rockcastle County infant death

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair in Mount Vernon were indicted Friday after an investigation into the death of a seven-month-old that stretches back to August 2022.

KSP Detectives presented the case to the Rockcastle County Grand Jury, who returned indictments on the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten A. Durham of Mount Vernon, and her then-boyfriend, 32-year-old Johnathon K. Durbin of Mount Vernon.

Both were indicted on one count each of second degree manslaughter and one count each of child abuse.

They have both been arrested.

