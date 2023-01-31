Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Wayne County Arrest
Wayne County Arrest(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, deputies noticed a car traveling on East Kentucky 90 with the trunk lid open.

Sheriff Tim Catron said the deputies pulled the car over to let the driver know of the open trunk lid.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned the car’s insurance was expired and Michael Lyons’s driver’s license was suspended.

Deputies also learned that Lyons had six active warrants.

He was arrested. During the arrest, deputies said they found a large bag of suspected meth on Lyons.

Officials said the passenger, Jackyn King, was holding a large amount of cash and would not stop counting it when she was asked. King also reportedly refused to get out of the car.

Deputies were able to get her out of the car, and they said she “continuously tried to pull away” when she was handcuffed.

After searching the car, officials found a set of digital scales inside the console with residue on it and more than $1,400. They also found suspected meth and a glass smoking pipe inside King’s purse.

When questioned, Lyons said he gave the cash to King to count before he went to jail.

Both people are facing drug charges. They were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

