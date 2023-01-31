Somerset man wins $500,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man is several hundred thousand dollars richer after he won $500,000 playing a scratch off lottery ticket earlier this month.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, used the winnings from previous lottery tickets he purchased at Jay Gayatri in Bronston to buy a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-Off ticket.

“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I still don’t,” the man told lottery officials. “I let the clerk check it too, but I made sure I signed the back of it first!”

The winning ticket matched the number 11 and the game’s top prize of $500,000 was located directly below the matching number.

The man and his wife traveled to Louisville to claim the prize. After taxes, the man walked away with a check for $357,500.

The couple says they plan to pay off their house and a few other things.

Jay Gayatri will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

