Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money

Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office looking for man who attempted to steal money from an ATM...
Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office looking for man who attempted to steal money from an ATM machine(Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road.

Mount Vernon Police Department chased a white box truck traveling on Interstate 75, heading toward Fayette County.

The sheriff’s office says the driver is a black male.

Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office looking for man who attempted to steal money from ATM machine
Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office looking for man who attempted to steal money from ATM machine(Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office)

Police ended the chase due to public safety issues and deteriorating road conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office at 606-256-4508.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
These are POSSIBLE ice totals for Tuesday, January 31st into the early morning hours of...
Mild and dreary day ahead, winter mess likely Tuesday
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
From left to right: Margaret Early, Tracy Thomas and Ashley Hensley
Three arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Active start to the work week

Latest News

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk...
Driver taken to hospital after milk truck crash in Southern Kentucky
Kentucky State Police announces 14 KSP Telecommunications Academy Graduates
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Missing woman found dead
Somerset man wins $500,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off
Somerset man wins $500,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off