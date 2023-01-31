MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road.

Mount Vernon Police Department chased a white box truck traveling on Interstate 75, heading toward Fayette County.

The sheriff’s office says the driver is a black male.

Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office looking for man who attempted to steal money from ATM machine (Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office)

Police ended the chase due to public safety issues and deteriorating road conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office at 606-256-4508.

