Republican gubernatorial candidate Alan Keck hosts town hall in Williamsburg

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Mayor and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky Alan Keck is hosting a town hall in Williamsburg Tuesday night.

The event started at 6:00 p.m. at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center.

Folks were invited to hear the Republican’s plan for Kentucky and to ask him questions.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison says his town is open to hosting any candidate for Governor.

“He (Alan) called and said I’d love to do a meet and greet in your town, and so that’s what this is, and it seemed like it may have been a couple of days later Kelly Craft’s campaign called and reached out to us as well,” he said.

Kelly Craft will also be at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center on Friday.

