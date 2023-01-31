Officials warn of slick roads prior to upcoming winter weather

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with District 12 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) as well as first responders are reminding folks to be safe on Eastern Kentucky roadways prior to some forecasted winter weather on Tuesday evening into the overnight and Wednesday morning.

“We’re really looking at, you know, an early morning kind of snow potential, some slick spots, a little bit of ice underneath that because we do have those wet conditions still,” said KYTC District 12 PIO Shantana Woodward.

Woodward adds to take it slow over the course of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially in higher elevations and on bridges. She also adds to take your time on your morning commute.

“Set those alarms earlier so you have plenty of time and you don’t have to worry about, you know, rushing out there and hitting potentially some of those slick spots and some of that accumulation,” said Woodward.

First responders say another important thing to keep in mind is to always be aware of your surroundings and to never crowd a plow.

“Give them a little bit of a wide berth with their vehicles because they’ve got a plow on the front of it,” said Pikeville Police Department PIO Tony Conn. “We’ve had cars get tailgate them, get right on the bumper of a plow and him moving down the road trying to get this road clean, you know, you’re asking for a collision at that time.”

Also, keep a cold weather kit in your car for emergencies just in case you are stranded in your car for an extended period of time.

“What you really need is your cell phone charged up and a blanket and maybe an extra coat,” said Conn. “That way if you call for help, you’re not going to freeze to death till we get there, you can stay warm. A blanket in the car, things like that, let people know where you’re at.”

Woodward adds that KYTC crews will be sent out into District 12 at around midnight to patrol, pre-treat, and spot-treat problem areas across the district.

