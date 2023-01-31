Missing woman found dead

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Coroner’s Office say they have located the body of Angelia Satterfield.

Satterfield was last seen around noon on Jan. 23 at the Cumberland Fall State Resort Park.

On Jan. 28, London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London. It was called in by a fisherman around 11:35 that morning.

The body was later identified as Satterfield.

The details surrounding her death have not been released.

