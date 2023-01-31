Man wanted after ramming police cruisers during pursuit arrested in Ky.

FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and throwing meth out of a car window during a pursuit has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn ‘Shug’ Risner was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on Risner but instead of stopping, Risner took off on Route 152.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Risner is known to law enforcement in connection to drug trafficking.

During the chase, Risner is accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser twice and side swiping the police vehicle. The pursuit traveled through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area.

Deputies ended their pursuit for safety reasons after Risner drove up a muddy hill.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit was able to locate a handgun with an extended magazine and a large bag of methamphetamine weighing approximately a quarter pound that deputies say was thrown from the vehicle.

Sheriff Thompson stated Risner is charged with felony fleeing, felony destruction of property, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine altered, assault on a police officer, and prohibited person from possessing a firearm. Risner was already wanted for a parole violation.

