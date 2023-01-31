Kentucky State Police announces 14 KSP Telecommunications Academy Graduates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police will be welcoming 14 Telecommunications Academy graduates into eight different KSP posts across the Commonwealth.

The graduates received more than 160 hours of training over the course of four weeks.

Telecommunicators are trained in combating stress and PTSD, ethics and confidentiality, and first aid among other things.

”I’m very excited about the two that we’ve got here at this post,” said Chris Hays, KSP Post 13 Telecommunications Manager. “They’re very capable of doing the job, and just starting out on their career, I can’t wait to see what they do. They have a lot of potential, they’ve done very well in the academy, and they’re ready to get started.”

