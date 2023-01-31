Issues and Answers: Scott McReynolds with the Housing Development Alliance

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Scott McReynolds, Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance.

As the region approaches the six month anniversary of last summer’s deadly flooding, the HDA has been at the forefront helping out with housing post-flood. Hensley and McReynolds get in depth on the topic in the player above.

