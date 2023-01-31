High School Scoreboard - January 30, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Corbin 106, Clay County 76

East Ridge 80, Jenkins 46

Letcher County Central 72, Phelps 51

Middlesboro 70, Knox Central 53

North Laurel 95, Oneida Baptist Institute 39

Pikeville 62, Johnson Central 46

Whitley County 74, Jackson County 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Buckhorn 50, Jackson City 24

Clay County 56, Lee County 39

Hazard 61, Leslie County 57

Knott County Central 53, Letcher County Central 43

North Laurel 66, Somerset 40

Paintsville 52, Raceland 50

Rockcastle County 64, Whitley County 32

Wolfe County 63, Estill County 55

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.