High School Scoreboard - January 30, 2023
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Corbin 106, Clay County 76
East Ridge 80, Jenkins 46
Letcher County Central 72, Phelps 51
Middlesboro 70, Knox Central 53
North Laurel 95, Oneida Baptist Institute 39
Pikeville 62, Johnson Central 46
Whitley County 74, Jackson County 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Buckhorn 50, Jackson City 24
Clay County 56, Lee County 39
Hazard 61, Leslie County 57
Knott County Central 53, Letcher County Central 43
North Laurel 66, Somerset 40
Paintsville 52, Raceland 50
Rockcastle County 64, Whitley County 32
Wolfe County 63, Estill County 55
