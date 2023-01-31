FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, tracking wintry mix chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A messy forecast returns to the mountains. We are monitoring different wintry mix chances this week. Stay weather aware!

Tuesday through Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the region (along and north of the Hal Rogers Parkway) until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory (WYMT Weather)

A wintry mix is possible, especially for the first half of Tuesday. Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow are all possible, and we are tracking the potential for some light accumulation. We are not expecting major impacts, but it does not take much ice to cause problems on the road, so please use caution and drive slowly (especially on bridges). High temperatures on Tuesday only top out in the mid-30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

We get a brief break from the wintry mix this afternoon, but we are monitoring another round by Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s. Again, rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain are possible tonight and early Wednesday, and this could lead to some light accumulation and travel issues. This is a complicated forecast because of the temperature profile in the atmosphere, so please stay weather aware. You can stay updated with our forecast on the WYMT First Alert Weather app.

A stray shower can not be ruled out early on Wednesday, but we do start to dry out by Wednesday afternoon under a cloudy sky. Another chilly day is on tap with highs in the mid-30s. Again, use caution on the road because some slick spots are possible.

Another Round of Wintry Mix???

Models are hinting at possibly a third round of wintry mix by Thursday morning. For now, confidence is low because models are not in great agreement. However, a wintry mix will be possible with rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain. Slick spots can not be ruled out early on Thursday, but temperatures do warm into the lower-40s by the afternoon. However, we quickly fall into the lower-20s by Thursday night.

Finally Drying Out

We finally start to dry out and clear out by Friday, but it will be much cooler. Highs only top out in the low-to-mid-30s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows tumble into the upper-teens and lower-20s.

We look to stay dry and partly cloudy on Saturday. Temperatures look to warm into the mid-40s by the afternoon. Lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Sunday, but most of us look to stay dry and comfortable. Highs top out in the lower-50s, and lows dip into the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.