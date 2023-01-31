FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More active weather looms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Models continue to be rather inconsistent when it comes to the forecast later this week, but the possibility for showers and even a bit of wintry weather remains possible as we head through this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet more active weather is possible as we head through tonight. We’ve seen plenty of scattered shower activity as we’ve gone through today. We’ll continue to see the possibility for scattered showers overnight, but as temperatures drop into the 30s, we could see some wintry mix or freezing rain overnight. We’ll have to watch especially the elevated surfaces for a bit of a glaze as we head through the overnight.

That wintry weather and glaze on the road should subside through the day on Wednesday, but showers will remain possible through the day as highs get back into the lower 40s. We’ll continue to watch the possibility for some showers to change into freezing rain as we head into the overnight and that can contribute to rough roads late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s.

Late Week and Beyond

The pattern looks to let up as we head a little bit later through the work week. Shower chances start to wane as a dry front works through the region toward the day on Friday. We keep it a little below average with highs near 40º with clearing skies overnight dropping temperatures back into the lower 20s.

We keep it that way to start the weekend, with sunshine returning and highs in the middle 40s on Saturday. A few showers try to return to the forecast as we head toward Sunday and into early next week. Highs stay near to slightly above normal in the middle to upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.