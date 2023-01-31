Driver taken to hospital after milk truck crash in Southern Kentucky

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk...
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A messy situation in one Southern Kentucky county on Tuesday morning.

According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset.

Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled.

Officials say a dam was made to contain the majority of the milk from getting into a storm drain and then into a local stream. They say milk in this quantity can be a danger to aquatic life, as well as bacteria issues, so is treated as a hazard.

“In the quantities that this is, milk can be a danger to aquatic life. It pulls the oxygen out. It dilutes into the water. So, it’s not a mixture. So, fish and other aquatic life basically suffocate,” said Doug Baker with the Somerset-Pulaski SRT.

Cleanup is continue throughout the day Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

