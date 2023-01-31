ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylee Ray is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Kaylee is a senior at Shelby Valley High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.

She has attended and presented at the National Council for Community and Education Partnership Leadership Summit. She is also captain of the cheerleading team, secretary of the National Honor Society, and President of the Beta Club.

Congratulations, Kaylee!

