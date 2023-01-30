Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

Democratic lawmakers plan to introduce police reform legislation.
Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes.

Part of the bill will center on preventing law enforcement officers fired for excessive force from being rehired at a different department.

“We have seen in the past that police officers or law enforcement be terminated for calls from one department in one city, only to go to another city. That needs to stop,” said Tennessee State Representative John Clemmons.

Reps. Joe Towns, Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway said Nichols’ death never should have happened. “Somebody should have stepped in and said, ‘that’s enough!’ Cuff the man and put him in the car and let that be it,” said Towns.

Republican State Representative Lowell Russell agreed. “I watched the video, and it was just unreal. I couldn’t imagine how it got to the point they thought they could do that and think it was okay. It made me sick to watch it,” he said.

Russell sits on the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission. The 15-member committee decides when to decertify officers in misconduct cases, including use of excessive force.

He said the officers who killed Nichols do not deserve to wear the badge.

“I hope that Memphis proceeds to decertify them. I hope that they stand trial of course for what they did, and they’ll be in the hands of the judge and jury,” said Russell.

Russell said he believed most law enforcement officers are good, but he would be open to legislation that will prevent violence from happening.

Tennessee Democrats plan to have the new legislation ready to submit by the filing deadline Tuesday.

