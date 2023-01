HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are on the lookout for a stolen ATV.

Troopers said a 2018 Polaris Rzr was stolen from a home in the Wallins Creek community.

They said the ATV was stolen during the early morning hours on Jan. 25.

If you have any information, you are asked to call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

