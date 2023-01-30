Top 5 Plays - January 30, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The All “A” tournament has come and gone, with several mountain teams making a splash in Richmond to make an appearance in this week’s Top 5 Plays.
No. 5 - Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe to Kyera Thornsbury for three
No. 4 - Somerset’s Ben Godby steal for the breakaway jumper
No. 3 - Whitley County’s Jamie Fuson steal and slam
No. 2 - Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner scores to claim fifth place in KHSAA all-time scoring leaders
No. 1 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard chases a missed three and drains another
