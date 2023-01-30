Three arrested in Harlan County on drug charges

From left to right: Margaret Early, Tracy Thomas and Ashley Hensley
From left to right: Margaret Early, Tracy Thomas and Ashley Hensley(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three women are facing drug charges following a weekend raid in Harlan County.

It happened Saturday night at a home in Closplint across from a county park.

Deputies from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant when they found a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, baggies believed to be used for the purpose of trafficking drugs and a scale with some drug residue on it.

One of the women also had a baggy of what was believed to be meth, other empty bags and another scale with drug residue on it.

Margaret Early, 52, of Closplint was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Tracy Thomas, 45, of Evarts, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a child support warrant. Ashley Hensley, 39, of Closplint, was arrested on a previous indictment for possession of meth and other charges.

Early is being held on a $7,500 cash bond and Thomas is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Hensley was released on a $3,500 cash bond this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Body pulled from lake in London
Crime scene tape
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
Nina Hitchcock
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations
‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood

Latest News

Registration grows among Ky. voters not tied to major parties
These are POSSIBLE ice totals for Tuesday, January 31st into the early morning hours of...
Mild and dreary day ahead, winter mess likely Tuesday
Clicking the like button on Facebook
Clinical counselor weighs in on dealing with secondary traumatic stress during social media era
Kentucky Colonels Organization moves to protect historic trademark