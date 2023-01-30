Registration grows among Ky. voters not tied to major parties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams said the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who are not affiliated as Republicans or Democrats has reached a new high.

He said voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December.

Adams added candidates for statewide office should take notice. He said that to win a general election, the candidates must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate.

He said Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.