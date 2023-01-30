New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate.

Middleton died earlier this month.

Miller will serve as magistrate until a special election is held in November.

“Later this year, the local executive committees of the Democrat and Republican parties will be charged with identifying a nominee to represent each political party and run in the November general election as required by state law and the Kentucky Constitution,” said Mosley. “The candidate with the most votes in that election will fill the remainder of the unexpired term through 2026.”

Miller will be sworn in sometime Monday.

