New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County

Harlan County Courthouse.
Harlan County Courthouse.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate.

Middleton died earlier this month.

Miller will serve as magistrate until a special election is held in November.

“Later this year, the local executive committees of the Democrat and Republican parties will be charged with identifying a nominee to represent each political party and run in the November general election as required by state law and the Kentucky Constitution,” said Mosley. “The candidate with the most votes in that election will fill the remainder of the unexpired term through 2026.”

Miller will be sworn in sometime Monday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Body pulled from lake in London
Crime scene tape
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
Nina Hitchcock
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations
‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood

Latest News

Troopers need help finding stolen ATV
Troopers need help finding stolen ATV
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook
Alert driver helps police catch and arrest man accused of driving drunk
From left to right: Margaret Early, Tracy Thomas and Ashley Hensley
Three arrested in Harlan County on drug charges
Registration grows among Ky. voters not tied to major parties