Missing Johnson County woman found safe

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 01/30/2023: Officials said Nina Hitchcock was found and is home.

Original Story 01/29/2023:

Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person.

Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community.

She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men.

If you have any information, you can call 606-789-4221.

