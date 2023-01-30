Missing Johnson County woman found safe
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 01/30/2023: Officials said Nina Hitchcock was found and is home.
Original Story 01/29/2023:
Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person.
Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community.
She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men.
If you have any information, you can call 606-789-4221.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.