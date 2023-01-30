Mild and dreary day ahead, winter mess likely Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While today will be a little on the quieter side, Tuesday and Tuesday night look to turn a little active. It could be a wild ride at times, so strap in.

Today and Tonight

Scattered chances for showers will be around off and on all day today. Scattered is the keyword in that sentence. Most of us will start out in the mid-40s this morning and head into the low 50s this afternoon. Skies should be overcast for most of the day even when it’s not raining.

Tonight, temperatures will start their slide toward freezing and as they do, those scattered chances for rain will transition over to snow or wintry mix by the morning hours. We should end up around 32 for our overnight low.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday and early Wednesday will be two days that your location will make all the difference on what type of moisture you see the most of. There is a very real chance that a lot of folks could see at least some icing in that time frame, especially in the morning hours on Tuesday and the morning hours on Wednesday. As of now, the battleground looks to be the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80 corridor, but this is one you will have to watch closely over the next couple of days. The WYMT First Alert Weather app will be a very useful tool.

As of Monday morning, here is what the models are showing for snow and ice. HEAVY DISCLAIMER: These positions could shift later in the day, so don’t take these as gospel or the official forecast. I’m just trying to show you the battleground I talked about above. If you are north of the line, there’s a better chance you see more snow mixed in. If you are south, you could see more ice.

These are POSSIBLE snow totals for Tuesday, January 31st into the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 1st. This is NOT a forecast, just one model run. (WYMT Weather)

These are POSSIBLE ice totals for Tuesday, January 31st into the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 1st. This is NOT a forecast, just one model run. (WYMT Weather)

Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-30s for most of the day on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the best chances for precipitation are early and late. As the temperatures drop Tuesday night, most of the region could change back over to snow by Wednesday morning. Lows should bottom out in the upper 20s.

That wintry mix will likely continue early Wednesday before switching back over to a cold rain as temperatures get above freezing by several degrees on Wednesday. Make no mistake though. We will not get out of the 30s, so don’t get your hopes up too much for any real warmth. Some spotty showers will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. There is another chance of some snow late Thursday night, but it’s still too early to tell on that right now. This is a very dynamic weather pattern coming up, so we’re taking it one day at a time right now.

Speaking of right now, it looks like the skies will start to clear on Friday and we should have a fairly nice weekend ahead.

I will be out on Tuesday for a doctor’s appointment in Cleveland, but Evan and Cameron will have you covered. Stay weather aware the next couple of days!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.