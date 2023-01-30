Lynn Bowden signs future contract with New England Patriots

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Wildcat star Lynn Bowden has signed a future contract with the Patriots.

Drafted originally by Las Vegas in 2020, Bowden spent last season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He stepped into the wide receiver position in New England’s game against the Colts.

Bowden was named MVP of the 2019 Belk Bowl for Kentucky, a season standout playing at quarterback and wide receiver.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.