HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County’s Wyatt Ostrander signed to play football and compete in track and field at Centre College.

Ostrander had one rushing and six receiving touchdowns this season for the Eagles. He finished tenth in the triple jump and eighth in the pole vault at the KHSAA Class 1A State Track & Field Tournament.

