LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person.

Simantha McFadden, 21, was last seen near Willie Cheek Road on Thursday.

McFadden is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

