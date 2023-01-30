Kentucky River Community Care launches employment program for youth and young adults

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For several years, Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC) has helped underprivileged adults find housing and job opportunities, but now the organization is focusing on a younger demographic.

On Monday, several Hazard community leaders and KRCC representatives gathered to host an open house for KRCC’s Transition Age Youth Individual Placement and Support program (TAY IPS).

This program focuses on helping young adults from ages 14 to 24 with career exploration and job placement, as well as providing them with the support needed to maintain the job.

”We want youth to go to work,” said IPS state trainer Margaret Lopresto. “We want to reach individuals at a young age to say, ‘let’s help with your career. Let’s look for you a career in the community and see where that can lead you.’”

The TAY IPS program will cover Perry and Letcher Counties.

Officials said this program is the first of its kind across the state, but they hope more communities will be able to offer TAY IPS services in the future.

