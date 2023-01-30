Kansas City wins AFC Championship on late field goal

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play in the second quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs led 13-6 at halftime.(SAM GREENE/THE ENQUIRER)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle and then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.

The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. They advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Body pulled from lake in London
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PULASKI CRASH
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges

Latest News

Eagles win NFC, will play in fourth Super Bowl in franchise history
Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.
Kentucky get back in win column against Missouri
Harlan won their second straight All "A" cheer title.
Harlan wins All “A” cheer title
Kansas pulls away from Kentucky 77-68