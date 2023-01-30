Kansas City wins AFC Championship on late field goal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle and then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.

The Chiefs finally beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. They advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

