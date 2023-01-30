Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?

If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question.
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question.

Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?

Cancer is a disease that many Kentucky families, unfortunately, know too well. Some of them...
Cancer is a disease that many Kentucky families, unfortunately, know too well. Some of them were fighting a different battle Thursday at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Linda Stevens with the Division of Historic Properties says that’s because it’s written in the classic Roman style, where the v and u are essentially interchangeable.

Architect Frank Mills Andrews chose to use the Roman style, and there are a lot of government buildings where you will see a similar v instead of u.

Of course, this wasn’t the state’s first Capitol, one of the other capitols is now a museum operated by the Kentucky Historical Society. Construction on the current building started in 1904. A dedication ceremony for it would be held six years later, in 1910.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
These are POSSIBLE ice totals for Tuesday, January 31st into the early morning hours of...
Mild and dreary day ahead, winter mess likely Tuesday
Simantha McFadden
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Active start to the work week
From left to right: Margaret Early, Tracy Thomas and Ashley Hensley
Three arrested in Harlan County on drug charges

Latest News

Gov. Beshear touts education plan in Boyd County
Gov. Beshear touts education plan in Boyd County
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 30, 2023
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 30, 2023
Education Initiative - 5:30 p.m.
Education Initiative - 5:30 p.m.
COVID and Flu Update - 6:00 p.m.
COVID and Flu Update - 6:00 p.m.
KYTC preparing for potential winter weather - 11:00 p.m.
KYTC preparing for potential winter weather - 11:00 p.m.