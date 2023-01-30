Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question.
Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
Linda Stevens with the Division of Historic Properties says that’s because it’s written in the classic Roman style, where the v and u are essentially interchangeable.
Architect Frank Mills Andrews chose to use the Roman style, and there are a lot of government buildings where you will see a similar v instead of u.
Of course, this wasn’t the state’s first Capitol, one of the other capitols is now a museum operated by the Kentucky Historical Society. Construction on the current building started in 1904. A dedication ceremony for it would be held six years later, in 1910.
