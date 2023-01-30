FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Active start to the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s looking like an active pattern will be in place as we head through the work week, and that active pattern is already working in for tonight. Another First Alert Weather Day is in effect as we see the potential for some freezing rain and sleet overnight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It has been a cloudy and showery kickoff to the work week around the region as we watch this active pattern continue. More showers look to work into the region, and there is the possibility that we could see a little chillier air work into the region overnight. That would allow rain to change to freezing rain throughout the region overnight. With warm roads, it’ll be tough to get it to stick early, but we’ll have to watch the elevated surfaces. Lows fall to near freezing.

We keep it cool on Tuesday with the potential for more showers scattered about during the day. Highs stay near 40º during the day. Scattered showers continue overnight as low fall into the lower 30s.

Midweek and Beyond

More of the same on the way as we head through the second half of the work week.

We’re watching the possibility for more wintry precipitation to hang around through the work week. As our pattern stagnates with a front to the south and high pressure to our north, we’ll continue to see waves of precipitation working through the region. It looks to be rain during the day on Wednesday and Thursday, but we could see some wintry action work in overnight. Models are still uncertain, so you’ll definitely want to continue checking back with the forecast. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday look to stay in the lower to middle 40s, but we fall into the lower to middle 30s as we head into the overnight.

Conditions try to improve as we head for the end of the week as a drier front works in for Friday. We’ll see some sunshine work back in with highs near 40º and we’ll keep temperatures there as we head through the weekend. Overnight lows stay put in the lower 20s on Friday night, but we’re back into the lower 30s on Saturday night.

