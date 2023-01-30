COVID-19 cases up 20 percent in Kentucky River district, experts say

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Pike and Wolfe Counties are listed as “high” on the COVID-19 community levels map.

Kentucky River District Public Health Department Director Scott Lockard said they are seeing plenty of COVID-19 cases.

”We have COVID fatigue, we want to have life back as normal as much as we can,” he said. “Of course, during the holidays we have been out in crowds.”

He said we are still seeing a steady number of flu and COVID cases. He added people are testing negative for flu, COVID and strep but are dealing with respiratory illnesses.

”If you’re still sick, again you should use these precautions, you should use good oral hygiene, you should try to stay away from others while you have symptoms and then always treat your symptoms,” he said. “Even if you don’t know what illness you have there.”

Lockard said it is not too late to get your flu shot or even your COVID vaccine.

”We really need to be thinking about getting our young people vaccinated,” he said. “If you’re six months or older, there are influenza and COVID vaccines for those who are age appropriate.”

