Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists across two games last week, Cason Wallace has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

This is Wallace’s second time receiving the honor this season, the first after Kentucky’s game against Florida A&M.

Wallace had 14 points and six rebounds in Kentucky’s loss to No. 9 Kansas, leading the team with five assists and five steals.

Kentucky will face Ole Miss on the road Tuesday, January 31 at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

