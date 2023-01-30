Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week

Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists across two games last week, Cason Wallace has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

This is Wallace’s second time receiving the honor this season, the first after Kentucky’s game against Florida A&M.

Wallace had 14 points and six rebounds in Kentucky’s loss to No. 9 Kansas, leading the team with five assists and five steals.

Kentucky will face Ole Miss on the road Tuesday, January 31 at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

