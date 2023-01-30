Capitol event highlights Kentucky’s teacher shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More needs to be done to address a major teacher shortage in the state of Kentucky. That was the focus of an event at the Capitol Rotunda Monday.

School, community, and business leaders came together to ask for legislation and other measures to get more people interested in teaching jobs.

Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is 44th in the nation in teacher pay and says that number has gotten worse in recent years. He and other leaders say there are 11,000 teacher vacancies but some school leaders counter that some of those openings lead to no applicants.

The Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession was formed to highlight the need to hire more teachers for better pay. It’s made up of educators and business and civic leaders. There are 675,000 public school students, but a need for 11,000 teachers. Jason Booher of Mercer County schools is among those on the coalition. He says that the Mercer County School Board did recently vote to increase teacher pay by 5%, but says more legislative help is needed.

“It is a fight because you need more funding obviously to do that,” Booher said. “We are asking the General Assembly to open the budget this spring but if not, in 2024 for an impact.”

The chair of the House Education Committee says this will be a main topic when the legislature gavels back into session next week, in fact, he says some plans will be brought up in next week’s committee meeting.

The coalition, meanwhile, is recommending a variety of solutions to the teacher shortage, including a statewide marketing campaign, a tenure review committee and a $500 stipend for student teachers.

