ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sawyer Thompson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sawyer Thompson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Sawyer is a senior at Wolfe County High School where he has a 4.0 GPA.
He is involved in athletics and academics. He is on the varsity basketball team and the track and field team. He’s also on the academic team, a member of the Pep Club, and the treasurer of the Beta Club.
Congratulations, Sawyer!
