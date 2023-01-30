ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sawyer Thompson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sawyer Thompson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Sawyer is a senior at Wolfe County High School where he has a 4.0 GPA.

He is involved in athletics and academics. He is on the varsity basketball team and the track and field team. He’s also on the academic team, a member of the Pep Club, and the treasurer of the Beta Club.

Congratulations, Sawyer!

