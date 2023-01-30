AP Poll: Purdue reclaims No. 1 spot

Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) is defended by Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half of...
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) is defended by Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams.

  1. Purdue
  2. Tennessee
  3. Houston
  4. Alabama
  5. Arizona
  6. Virginia
  7. Kansas State
  8. Kansas
  9. UCLA
  10. Texas
  11. Baylor
  12. Gonzaga
  13. Iowa State
  14. Marquette
  15. TCU
  16. Xavier
  17. Providence
  18. Saint Mary’s
  19. Florida Atlantic
  20. Clemson
  21. Indiana
  22. San Diego State
  23. Miami
  24. UConn
  25. Auburn

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked Alabama, which was routed by Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. That allowed Purdue to grab the remaining No. 1 votes and tighten its grip atop the poll, while Tennessee jumped two spots to second and Houston held onto third in voting by 62 national media members.

The Boilermakers (21-1) have won eight straight since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan.

The Volunteers climbed to their highest perch since reaching No. 1 for four weeks during the 2018-19 season. They routed Georgia before becoming one of three SEC teams to beat Big 12 opponents on Saturday, knocking off No. 10 Texas 82-71 for their fifth consecutive win over a top-10 team.2.

