Alert driver helps police catch and arrest man accused of driving drunk

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after another driver noticed him driving erratically and called police.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Barbourville Street and South Main Street in London.

Police say a driver called in to Laurel Dispatch to tell them he was following a truck on KY 229 heading toward town and that the driver of the truck, Timothy W. Gray, 44, of London, had hit several mailboxes and was driving recklessly.

When Gray made his way into the city limits, officers were waiting for him and saw him cross the center line into oncoming traffic. When police pulled him over, they asked him to step out of the car and said he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and officers could smell alcohol.

We’re told there was also damage to the side of the truck.

Gray is charged with DUI, careless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

