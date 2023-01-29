Unsettled weather pattern continues, wintry mix possible by Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An active weather pattern continues into the new work week. Stay weather aware!

Tonight through Monday night

A stray shower or two can not be ruled out this evening, but most of us get a small break from the rain. We stay gloomy to close out the weekend. Temperatures only dip into the lower-40s under a cloudy sky.

Rain chances return to start the work week. Be sure to grab the umbrella before you step out the door. Scattered showers are possible, especially early. We should start to dry out by Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures look to top out in the lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Into Monday night, we are tracking an interesting system. Showers look to creep back into the region, especially late. Temperatures will be near freezing in the lower-30s, so this could set the stage for possibly a wintry mix.

Complicated Forecast Ahead

A wintry mix is looking more possible on Tuesday, especially early. Models are showing better agreement, so we are keeping a close eye on it. The precipitation does not look extremely heavy, but temperatures will be in the lower-30s, so rain could change over to sleet, freezing rain or snow, and this could create some impacts. This forecast is complicated because models are not in great agreement, and there are still many question marks, so please stay weather aware and pay attention in the upcoming days. Highs on Tuesday only reach the mid-30s, and lows dip into the upper-20s.

Wednesday also looks complicated. Our next weather system looks to move into the region, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s and lower-30s. We could see another round of wintry mix early Wednesday before temperatures warm into the upper-30s and we change to all rain.

Scattered showers look to linger into Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s by Thursday afternoon, but we quickly tumble into the mid-20s by Thursday night.

Quieter Weather Returns

We finally start to dry out and clear out by Friday. However, temperatures will be much cooler. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper-30s, and lows dip into the upper-teens!

For now, next weekend also looks dry and comfortable. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-40s on both days under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures look to fall into the lower-30s.

