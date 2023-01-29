Kentucky get back in win column against Missouri

Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.
Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - For the first time in over a month, Kyra Elzy’s squad picked up a win at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky got out to a hot start in the first quarter to bear Missouri 77-54. It marks their first win in Lexington since beating Ohio on Dec. 21.

Jada Walker led the Wildcats (10-11) with 18 points. Former Harlan County standout Blair Green added 14 points, her highest scoring output since Jan. 1 against Arkansas.

Hayley Frank led the Tigers (14-8) with 21 points.

Kentucky will return to action on Thursday on the road against top-ranked South Carolina.

Final stats from the Kentucky-Missouri women's game.
Final stats from the Kentucky-Missouri women's game.(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Body pulled from lake in London
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
PULASKI CRASH
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

Harlan won their second straight All "A" cheer title.
Harlan wins All “A” cheer title
Kansas pulls away from Kentucky 77-68
Pikeville fell to Covington Holy Cross in the All "A" semifinals.
Pikeville falls to Covington Holy Cross in All “A” semifinals
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - January 27, 2023