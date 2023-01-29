Kentucky get back in win column against Missouri
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WYMT) - For the first time in over a month, Kyra Elzy’s squad picked up a win at Memorial Coliseum.
Kentucky got out to a hot start in the first quarter to bear Missouri 77-54. It marks their first win in Lexington since beating Ohio on Dec. 21.
Jada Walker led the Wildcats (10-11) with 18 points. Former Harlan County standout Blair Green added 14 points, her highest scoring output since Jan. 1 against Arkansas.
Hayley Frank led the Tigers (14-8) with 21 points.
Kentucky will return to action on Thursday on the road against top-ranked South Carolina.
